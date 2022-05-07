Foreign workers still told to wear masks

Working outdoors

Although wearing a mask outdoors is now optional, I have seen that most foreign workers working outdoors are still wearing masks.

When I asked one of them why he was wearing a mask, he told me that the company instructed him and his colleagues to wear masks even while working outdoors.

I find this an unnecessary practice. Foreign workers are working outdoors and also work at a distance from the public most of the time. Why is it necessary for them to still wear masks?

I hope that companies will allow foreign workers to work outdoors without a mask on, so that they can work more comfortably. Their work is hard enough.

Susan Tan Lin Neo

