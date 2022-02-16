Low Thia Khiang can still contribute as a leader

It would be welcome news if former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang were to come out of retirement to lead the party again (WP has plenty of talent, Low Thia Khiang reassures supporters, Feb 14).

Mr Low has vast experience as an opposition leader, and has strong connections with the ground. His friendly and approachable personality has been instrumental in engaging the public on national issues that affect them.

I am sure that Mr Low can still contribute to the WP cause.

His service is needed to navigate the WP through its current trials and tribulations.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng