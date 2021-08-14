Workers need intrinsic motivation to keep going

Mr Zulkifli Baharudin rightly pointed out in his letter that we must learn to respect people who are in so-called humble jobs (Respect people for what they do, no matter how humble the job, Aug 12).

When such workers receive praise or appreciation for carrying out their jobs, it becomes a type of extrinsic motivation for them.

Examples include when they receive a complimentary letter or verbal praise or words of gratitude.

Their morale would definitely increase, which could lead to better performance at work.

Other extrinsic factors, such as proper training, reasonable salary and good technology, would further boost workers' interest and competency in their jobs.

The question is whether extrinsic motivation is enough to keep these workers going.

Is it sustainable?

Another aspect that affects workers' performance is their intrinsic motivation, which is equally important.

This refers to interest in the job or the willingness to serve others - doing the job because it is internally rewarding.

Without these attributes, they may not stay long and happy in a humble job.

Ng Choon Lai