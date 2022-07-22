Bosses shouldn't forget sacrifices made by employees

Bosses with more than 10 employees are no longer required to notify the Ministry of Manpower of cost-saving measures (Bosses won't need to report cost-saving wage cuts from Aug 1, July 19).

However, given the unpredictable and challenging global economy, both employers and workers should continue to work together in close partnership and prepare for all eventualities.

The Singapore workforce has always been cooperative and responsible, and bosses must not forget the sacrifices made during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when their employees responded well to the calls for wage freezes and cuts, bonus reduction and going on unpaid leave.

They did this to help their companies survive.

Employers must be cognisant of such sacrifices.

There are cases of bosses who are very concerned about cost-cutting initiatives during difficult economic conditions, but ignore the question of how to treat workers responsibly when they turn their businesses around later on.

This will result in low staff morale and productivity.

Workers who feel short-changed will not do their best.

And they would be reluctant to make sacrifices again should their companies face a period of declining business in future.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng