Unwise to mandate hard rule on number of days

It is difficult to ascertain whether a four-day work week would improve the mental health of Singaporean workers, or if it would hurt our global competitiveness (Four-day work week is a solution in search of a problem, June 23).

The pandemic-induced experiment in working from home (WFH) offered an interesting glimpse into the potential of alternative work arrangements.

Anecdotally, many workers in knowledge-intensive and creative industries were able to maintain - if not improve - their productivity, while in all likelihood spending fewer hours engaged in work, and with shorter periods of undivided attention on office tasks.

The flexibility afforded by WFH allowed many to pursue rest, leisure and other therapeutic activities during the work day.

These routines, which could conceivably promote mental wellness, would scarcely fit into a traditional five-day on-the-clock schedule.

An extended three-day weekend might have a similar effect.

But a four-day week would present a host of problems that workers may not have considered.

Labour-intensive industries, including food service and construction, could face a manpower deployment problem.

The number of working days and hours is also important in fields like manufacturing and client support, where availability, responsiveness and continuous monitoring affect production and business outcomes.

It seems unwise to mandate a hard rule on the length of the work week. The most equitable way of determining hours and compensation is frank negotiations between open-minded employers and their workers.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi