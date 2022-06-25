Let's wait for results of Britain's trial first

I disagree with Dr Yeoh Teng Kwong's assertion that a four-day work week is a solution in search of a problem (Four-day work week is a solution in search of a problem, June 23).

A four-day work week is an effective way to relieve the strain on employees' mental health. It is worth exploring.

Britain has embarked on its pilot four-day work week programme for good reason.

We should wait for the trial to be over and see its outcomes, instead of jumping to conclusions before seeing the results.