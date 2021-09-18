Work pass holders, naturalised citizens and PRs all contribute

I read the article "Minister: Local PMET employment up significantly" (Sept 15) with disappointment.

I was born overseas, and I moved to Singapore at the age of 16.

After graduating from a local university, I applied to be a permanent resident (PR).

Before I became a Singapore citizen more than 20 years ago, I held a student pass while I was studying and an Employment Pass after graduation.

I married a Singaporean and we live happily in Singapore.

Though I was not born here, I have spent most of my life in Singapore.

I felt very uncomfortable listening to the speeches by members of the Progress Singapore Party.

They were constantly asking questions that differentiated locally born Singaporeans from naturalised citizens, PRs and Employment Pass holders.

This segregation is, in my opinion, both unhealthy and unhelpful.

Their stand works against one of the core values of Singapore, which is to welcome all who can contribute to society, regardless of their origin.

I hope the public will realise that work permit and Employment Pass holders, PRs and naturalised citizens all contribute to Singapore's success.

And it will be Singapore's loss if a xenophobic stand becomes widespread.

Desmond Wai (Dr)