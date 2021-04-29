Work by CC staff greatly appreciated

All the community clubs (CCs) throughout the island are bustling with activities, from giving out masks and TraceTogether tokens, to helping with the SingapoRediscovers voucher scheme, to conducting the massive vaccination drive.

I appreciate the CC staff who are trying their best to answer all kinds of inquiries. It is not an easy job as emotions may run high.

In the latest Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking, Singapore was ranked first among 53 economies surveyed.

The People's Association is playing a big part in helping the community fight the pandemic.

Daniel Chan Wai Piew