Redevelopment to meet growing traffic demands, improve traveller experience

We refer to the letters by Mr Philip Tan Kim Huat (Other factors contributing to traffic congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint) and Mr Krishnapillai Raveeohran (Woodlands Checkpoint expansion also a concern for those whose blocks remain, both published on May 31).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority notes Mr Tan's suggestions.

We monitor traffic conditions at the Woodlands Checkpoint in real-time and optimise and deploy manpower resources accordingly.

We have also been leveraging technology to improve clearance times and processes.

There is, however, a limit to how much we can improve the experience of travellers at Woodlands Checkpoint due to the constraints of its current infrastructure.

Moreover, as the preferred gateway for land crossing between Singapore and Malaysia, the Checkpoint is estimated to see a daily average of about 400,000 travellers by 2050, compared with pre-pandemic levels of about 300,000.

It is therefore necessary for us to redevelop and extend Woodlands Checkpoint.

The redeveloped and extended Woodlands Checkpoint will have more clearance lanes, and feature automated clearance counters for buses, cars, motorcycles and heavy goods vehicles, under the New Clearance Concept that will be rolled out from end-2023.

This will improve productivity and efficiency and enable us to reduce travel time by as much as four times during peak periods.

On the concerns raised by Mr Krishnapillai, we would like to assure him and residents in the vicinity that we will do our very best to minimise disruptions and inconveniences to their daily lives during redevelopment, including putting in place hoardings, dust control measures and noise barriers.

We will also work out staging plans and mitigating measures to minimise the impact to traffic.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority