Other factors contributing to traffic congestion

Nine Housing Board blocks will be acquired for the expansion of the Woodlands Checkpoint to address traffic congestion and meet a projected 40 per cent increase in volumes by 2050 (9 HDB blocks acquired for Checkpoint expansion, May 27).

But I wonder if such a big step, at great cost, needs to be taken when other options are still available.

A major contributing factor to the traffic congestion that occurs daily at the Woodlands Checkpoint seems to be that not all of the immigration counters on both sides of the Causeway are open. There is also a delay caused by people making sure that their passports are properly stamped.

Both Singapore and Malaysia should ensure that all counters are open and fully manned during peak hours.

Also, the Second Link remains under-utilised. I believe that the main reason for this is that both countries' toll charges there are higher than those on both sides of the Causeway.

Perhaps the authorities could look into how to reduce the Second Link's toll charges and recoup the difference from the subsequent increase in traffic.

Philip Tan Kim Huat