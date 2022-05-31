Expansion also a concern for those whose blocks remain

News about the Woodlands Checkpoint expansion has taken many Marsiling residents by surprise (9 HDB blocks acquired for Checkpoint expansion, May 27).

It was reported that Blocks 210 to 218 in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired for the redevelopment.

This has ramifications for not only owners of those flats that will be demolished but also those whose flats will not be demolished but are located right in the thick of the development works.

No doubt having to move out of their home and into a new location will be stressful for residents, especially the elderly, who would understandably be unhappy that they have to be uprooted at this late stage in their life.

Residents like myself, whose flats are in the blocks located on the other side of Marsiling Lane that will not be acquired, are also filled with dread.

We have to bear the brunt of the massive redevelopment works and, thereafter, the din of the projected 400,000 daily travellers passing through the road to cross the border.

It would be good to know if the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has plans to mitigate the effects from the development on the daily lives of those living in the remaining blocks facing Marsiling Lane.

Krishnapillai Raveeohran