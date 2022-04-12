No need to rush - nuanced approach to change may be better

Women feature in every man's life, as mother, wife, sister or daughter.

Hence, it is in men's interest that women's development, progress, equality, inclusiveness and opportunities are looked after.

The White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which embodies all these elements, makes commendable proposals.

Generally, women in Singapore are doing well, with many in leadership roles in the public and private sectors, and in politics. So they are making use of the opportunities available to them, and the voices which lobby for more to be done for women belong to those who are already doing well. Despite this, some quarters bemoan that the change is not fast enough.

There is no need to rush. Women have made good progress, and this will improve, given the attention that is now being paid to the issue.

In our earnestness to transform, we need to be cognisant of our culture and tradition, and not be too quick to belittle, dismiss or discard traditions such as marriage dowries or the preference for sons to carry on the family line, which are blamed for contributing to bias against women.

Times change and mindsets do change in tandem. So while we are heading in the right direction, there is no need to go overboard. A nuanced, focused, and consistent approach may be better.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan