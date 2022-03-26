Women in NS • Time to end antiquated law that NS is only for men

I agree that it is time to reconsider national service for women (Time for women to serve NS and challenge outmoded gender norms, March 24).

The requirement that only men serve NS is an example of sex discrimination and there should be a judicial review of the Enlistment Act.

Limiting conscripts to men sends a wrong signal that women are unqualified to serve in the military regardless of individual capabilities and preferences.

Such outmoded thinking reflects the view that a woman's duty is at home.

Because women are allowed to join the armed forces as regulars and volunteers, the Enlistment Act governing men-only conscription does not make sense and we should end this antiquated law.

Sim Joo Geok