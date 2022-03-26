Women in NS • Not a matter of equality but practicality

I will fight for my country but I will never want my wife, girlfriend or sister to be drafted (Time for women to serve NS and challenge outmoded gender norms, March 24).

The writers suggested that national service should be gender-neutral. But just because a few countries have already drafted women does not mean Singapore should emulate them.

I am not questioning the abilities of women, since they already are in the armed forces as regulars and volunteers.

But let's be realistic. If females are conscripted, who will take care of the home and children?

Men and women have different responsibilities.

Men cannot bear children and the fact that women are able to binds mothers to their children in a way that is different from how it is with fathers.

Women also need to survive wars to make sure the country can regain citizens to replace those lost. This is not a biased argument but a pragmatic one.

Cheng Choon Fei