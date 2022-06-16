Company has achieved much, next generation will lead it to greater heights

The interview by executive editor Sumiko Tan with Woh Hup chairman Kim Yong Tiam Yoon and his daughter Michelle brought back fond memories of the 12 years I spent with the company (Lunch With Sumiko: 'We're not going to sink the ship', June 5).

When I first stepped into the company's office in Bukit Timah, I was overwhelmed by the rows upon rows of mostly gold construction awards awarded by the Building and Construction Authority after projects were completed.

That the company achieved that level of excellence in every project it undertook told me that Mr Yong would not rest on his laurels, but continue to give his best until he totally retires.

I was still with the company when Gardens by the Bay was being constructed. Some time after I left, the company built Jewel Changi Airport. These two mega attractions put Singapore in the spotlight.

Woh Hup has about 3,500 employees. I remember how the company would organise a family day for employees on a Saturday afternoon, when everyone gathered to mingle and enjoy the food, games and party-like atmosphere. It was no mean feat.

I also remember a family night when we were treated to a lavish dinner at an upscale hotel. What more could be asked for from a home-grown family business?

I have no doubt that the fourth generation of the family will lead the company to greater heights.

I wish them continued success and hope that they remain a beacon in the construction industry in Singapore.

Neo Poh Goon