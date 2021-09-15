Errant contractor

Will those affected by flood be compensated?

The Government will take action against construction firm Samwoh for non-compliance with regulations that caused a flood in Pasir Ris last month (Construction firm Samwoh to face action over Pasir Ris flood, Sept 12).

But what about those directly affected by the flood?

The fines paid by the contractor should be used to compensate those affected - be it for damaged vehicles, homes or businesses.

Not all insurance companies cover for flood damage to vehicles. Many would have to pay for repairs or replacements out of their own pocket.

Leng Kok Meng

