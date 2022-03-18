Will initiative to pair people with GPs conflict with employee health insurance?

I believe that the recently proposed healthcare initiative for each resident to enrol with a general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic doctor of his choice for all his care needs is a good one (Budget debate: Push to get Singapore residents paired with GPs from 2023, March 9).

But for the push to make sense, a resident must not frequently be changing the GP or polyclinic doctor he has enrolled with.

I am sure the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be disclosing more details in the future, but I want to bring up a potential conflict with the typical medical insurance scheme most companies offer to their employees.

There is usually a list of designated doctors whom the employee has to visit to enjoy benefits under the insurance scheme.

This practice appears to conflict with the new initiative, as most employees would likely have to change the doctor they are enrolled with each time they change jobs.

I suggest that MOH look into this potential conflict alongside the implementation of the new healthcare initiative.

Even without the new development, the current practice of employees visiting only company-approved doctors is not very sensible as patients often end up having to travel to a clinic that is farther away.

This is perhaps a good time to revisit such medical insurance schemes.

Tan San Ling