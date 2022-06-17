Have long-term plan to ensure monkeys, humans do not encroach on each other's spaces

The increasing encroachment of humans on the forest reserves of the Bukit Timah region has resulted in more conflicts between monkeys and humans.

Over the past 10 years, the development of new condominiums like the Tree House, Foresque Residences and Eco Sanctuary has introduced many buildings and thousands of new residents right next to the Bukit Timah forest without any adequate measures to ensure that monkeys and humans do not encroach on each other's precincts.

This has caused increasing problems as troops of monkeys often invade these residential areas, putting residents in fear of possible attacks.

As monkeys become more and more adept at stealing food from humans, they become "urban terrorists", turning condos and housing estates into their hunting grounds.

The Government should perhaps not continue to provide more parcels of land to developers without taking adequate measures to ensure that these primates are relocated deeper into the jungle.

The National Parks Board and the National Environment Agency should not be merely advising Singaporeans not to feed the monkeys and to shut doors and windows all the time.

To tackle the problem, efforts must be made to relocate these animals into the deeper jungles.

A case in point is Singapore Botanic Gardens, an iconic landmark that attracts many local and foreign visitors.

I remember that back in the 1950s and 1960s, these primates made the Gardens their home, but these days, there seem to be fewer monkeys there to mar the peace.

Perhaps the authorities can come up with a long-term plan to ensure that monkeys and other wildlife, such as otters and wild boars, can coexist peacefully with people living near forested areas.

Patrick Low Soh Chye