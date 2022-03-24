Lack of deterrent measures causes animals to lose fear of humans

Wildlife attacks on people and private property like pet fish are still occurring despite years of people being encouraged not to feed wildlife and to keep their distance (Woman injured by wild boar in Yishun, March 11).

Wild animals naturally keep their distance from humans, minimising conflict. When this distance is removed, conflicts increase.

Animals, especially mammals like wild boars and otters, are intelligent enough to weigh the benefits and risks of entering urban environments.

When there are only perceived benefits (like easily accessible food) and no risks, the animals change their behaviour and enter human environments.

While feeding wild animals can encourage such behaviour, so does the lack of sufficient deterrent measures.

The lack of deterrent measures means wildlife lose their fear of humans, thus increasing human-wildlife conflicts. Increased interaction also carries the risk of diseases being spread to humans from wildlife.

In some countries, damage done to crops or houses by elephants is compensated by the authorities. People who rear livestock that gets eaten by tigers are also compensated.

If no compensation is made here for damage done by otters, for example, it may be only a matter of time before they get poisoned or trapped on private property.

Successful long-term protection of a species should aim to have the animals remain in their natural habitat and not let them get used to straying into urban areas.

Wildlife like otters and wild boars can be dangerous. Let us not encourage conflict in a densely populated country.

Ong Junkai