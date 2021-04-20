Why were personal details given to maid's prospective employer?

I had a foreign domestic worker (FDW) under my employment 10 years back.

A prospective employer who wanted to employ her contacted me a few days ago to get feedback on the FDW. I replied that I had employed the FDW 10 years ago and I could not recall anything about her.

Apparently the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had furnished the prospective employer with my name and contact details without my permission. (She even had details like my housing type, household size and the period that the FDW was with me.)

I received a whole string of text messages from the prospective employer.

She was quite insistent that I should recall why the maid left my employment, as I had left negative feedback with MOM.

I replied repeatedly that I really could not recall the reasons.

I also received eight missed calls from MOM, which I believe were on the same matter.

I feel harassed and very disturbed.

With the Personal Data Protection Act in place, is MOM allowed to furnish my personal details to prospective employers without my permission?

The prospective employer had forwarded me some information and an e-mail that she received from MOM, to prove that the FDW was under my employment, and that therefore I could not have forgotten what happened then.

There could have been more personal details that MOM might have given her without my knowledge.

Is MOM allowed to furnish such personal details so freely?

Ivy Teo Siok Cheng