Why the need to send official letters in four languages?

The recent Budget statement put out a very strong message about the Government's resolve to tackle climate change.

Unfortunately, current practices by government agencies seem to be going in the opposite direction.

This year, my household received letters on Covid-19 vaccination and Community Development Council vouchers in the four official languages.

We threw away three copies of each letter as we needed to read only one copy.

Perhaps a Chinese Singaporean should receive English and Chinese letters, and not letters in all four languages.

I can only guess that it is simpler to deliver all the letters in the four official languages, as this way, there is no need to deploy resources to sort out which languages are appropriate for each recipient.

But I find it disturbing that this was also done for letters on the SingapoRediscovers vouchers and Community Health Assist Scheme renewal, just to name two.

Is the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment rolling out mitigating measures to reduce or remove this wastage?

Otherwise, we will most likely see more resources going down the drain.

Foo Kwang Sai