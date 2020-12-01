Forum: Why the delay in Bishan-CBD cycling route?

In mid-2015, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced that it was commencing a study into the improvement of connectivity between Bishan and the Central Business District for greener modes of transport such as cycling (Bishan to CBD on a bicycle?, July 1, 2015).

But more than five years since then, there has been little done besides the recent near-completion of a bridge over Braddell Road.

There has been no improvement to the section where the Kallang River crosses the Pan-Island Expressway, despite the announcement several years ago of a proposed spiral bridge across it.

Several other obstacles exist around the Kallang Bahru area, and these have also not been addressed.

Could the URA or any relevant authority explain the extremely long delay?

Kevin Lim Kheng Aun

SHARE IT

If you spot something interesting, take a picture and send it to stforum@sph.com.sg together with a detailed caption and your comments, and we can consider publishing it. Our guidelines on Forum letters apply.