Why the choice disparity between neighbourhood and elite schools?

My son is in Primary 2 at Alexandra Primary. I was recently made aware of his options, or lack thereof, for his co-curricular activities (CCAs). The fact that choices are so limited (track and field, basketball, badminton, table tennis, tchoukball) is appalling.

What is even more appalling is the disparity between elite and neighbourhood schools based on the choices available for CCA. For instance, ACS (Independent) has badminton, bowling, basketball, canoeing, cricket, cross country, football, floorball, frisbee, golf, health and fitness, netball, rugby, sailing, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, tennis, track and field, and water polo.

There have been reassurances from the Ministry of Education (MOE) over the years that schools are equal but this does not seem to be the case.

At least make football (the most recognised sport internationally) an option for Alexandra Primary and other neighbourhood schools. I am appalled and expect better from MOE, especially after all the rhetoric from the Government about how all schools are equal.

Ian Poh