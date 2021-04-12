Why still no basketball in School Games?

After Singapore moved into phase three of its reopening last year, the Government allowed basketball to be played in a 4v4 format in the community, so why is basketball still not included in the National School Games (NSG)?

Covid-19 community cases have decreased and are down to zero on most days, which suggests that the community is mostly safe from the virus.

I understand that the Ministry of Education (MOE) suspended basketball to minimise physical contact between students of different schools, but students are already playing the sport in the community and competing in leagues outside of school.

Even if suspending basketball games minimises contact between students of different schools, it may not minimise the risk of the virus spreading in the community, as students may still meet others when playing in the community or competing for a basketball club.

Students have sacrificed their holidays to train for the NSG, and this continued suspension has caused disappointment and made us feel like everything has gone to waste.

I hope MOE can reconsider including basketball in the NSG.

Lee Wei Tong, 15

Secondary 4 student