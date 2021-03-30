Why restrict entry to previously public space?

I thank the Punggol Shore Citizens Consultative Committee chairman Choo Swee Cher for his reply to my letter (Residents can visit rooftop farm if they want to, March 20).

I took the whole of last week to visit and observe the community urban farm multiple times, and to speak to any volunteer farmers that were present. Mr Choo's reply that "residents can visit the urban farm if they are interested to do so" is not entirely true.

According to the volunteer farmers I have spoken to, only volunteers may enter the premises, and visitors must be accompanied by a volunteer farmer. If no volunteer farmer is present or is free to accompany visitors, then no visitors may enter the locked rooftop farm.

Although there is currently some space at the rooftop garden, residents are not allowed to sit at the benches there or perhaps do some exercise, even if a volunteer is present, I was told.

Next, Mr Choo wrote that residents who would like to participate in the urban farming project can sign up at go.gov.sg/urbanfarmvolunteer

The online registration form states that participation is applicable to Punggol Shore residents only.

Prior to the urban farm, the rooftop garden was accessible to the public, regardless of residence, 24/7. Any resident who had used the rooftop garden previously for rest and recreation must now find someplace else.

I do not understand why a previously public space has now become a gated, restricted area.

Next, I was told by a volunteer that there are plans to convert more rooftop gardens into urban farms. I understand that National Parks Board sent some officers down the other day to study this project.

Rooftop gardens are green oases for residents, who use the place throughout the day for rest and recreation. Heartland residential areas are already so densely populated, and neighbourhood parks are few and often crowded.

If more rooftop gardens are converted into community urban farms, there will only be so many other places for residents to relax.

I welcome this creative initiative to increase local agricultural produce, whether through commercial or community efforts.

However, I am still clueless as to whether there are any standard guidelines for selecting a space for agricultural use and how the rooftops will be converted, especially if a rooftop urban farm is non-commercial. And if in the process, residents will be deprived of a space to relax.

Alex Yeo