Letter of the day

Why promote Kampong Glam historic district as hipster neighbourhood?

Updated
Published
1 min ago

As someone whose family roots in Kampong Glam go back to the 1850s, I was disturbed after watching two video clips recently on the Visit Kampong Gelam channel on YouTube.

The channel is part of the One Kampong Gelam association that represents and supports the interests of the stakeholders in the area.

I fail to see the message and objective of these videos.

They seem to promote Kampong Glam as a hipster neighbourhood where the music flows along with the booze and gyrating bodies in Haji Lane.

Publicity videos showing fashionable dancers, trendy cafes, murals, the skyline and fleeting snippets of local food and drink do not reflect the distinctiveness of the Kampong Glam historic district.

Based on the videos, visitors could get the same experience at other places in Singapore like Boat Quay or Tanjong Pagar.

Kampong Glam was historically considered an upmarket and cosmopolitan neighbourhood, where one could buy the finest products such as batik, textiles, carpet and jewellery.

The Straits Times article of June 23, 1896 described Kampong Glam as the World's Fair, where almost everything could be obtained, "from a needle to an anchor".

Uniqueness and history are what draw people to a place. That is how the story of Kampong Glam should be portrayed in any publicity video.

Fashionable dancers prancing around and singing songs that give no clue to the distinctiveness of Kampong Glam simply "ain't gonna cut it".

Hidayah Amin

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2022, with the headline Why promote Kampong Glam historic district as hipster neighbourhood?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top