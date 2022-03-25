Why promote Kampong Glam historic district as hipster neighbourhood?

As someone whose family roots in Kampong Glam go back to the 1850s, I was disturbed after watching two video clips recently on the Visit Kampong Gelam channel on YouTube.

The channel is part of the One Kampong Gelam association that represents and supports the interests of the stakeholders in the area.

I fail to see the message and objective of these videos.

They seem to promote Kampong Glam as a hipster neighbourhood where the music flows along with the booze and gyrating bodies in Haji Lane.

Publicity videos showing fashionable dancers, trendy cafes, murals, the skyline and fleeting snippets of local food and drink do not reflect the distinctiveness of the Kampong Glam historic district.

Based on the videos, visitors could get the same experience at other places in Singapore like Boat Quay or Tanjong Pagar.

Kampong Glam was historically considered an upmarket and cosmopolitan neighbourhood, where one could buy the finest products such as batik, textiles, carpet and jewellery.

The Straits Times article of June 23, 1896 described Kampong Glam as the World's Fair, where almost everything could be obtained, "from a needle to an anchor".

Uniqueness and history are what draw people to a place. That is how the story of Kampong Glam should be portrayed in any publicity video.

Fashionable dancers prancing around and singing songs that give no clue to the distinctiveness of Kampong Glam simply "ain't gonna cut it".

Hidayah Amin