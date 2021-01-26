Forum: Why no temperature-taking at polyclinic?

I was at Jurong Polyclinic recently. Before entering, all patients and accompanying family members had to scan their identity cards for SafeEntry.

But I am surprised that there was no temperature-taking. Instead we were asked if we had any fever, cough or flu. When the answer was no, we were given a green sticker to proceed with normal registration, or else we had to join a different queue to take our temperature.

I am puzzled that there is temperature taking at entrances to shopping malls, supermarkets and offices but why not at polyclinics, where people entering are mostly unwell?

Wouldn't this run the risk of an asymptomatic Covid-19 patient coming into close contact with others in the polyclinic, if this patient gives a false declaration to skip the longer queue?

Candice Yeo Chai Hong