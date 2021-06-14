Why no subsidies at A&E despite polyclinic referral?

Why do patients who had sought treatment at polyclinics, and were referred by the doctor to hospital accident and emergency (A&E) departments, have to pay the full charges and not subsidised rates?

These patients are following the Government's advice to seek treatment at polyclinics instead of going directly to the A&E if they think their situation does not warrant such services.

Normally, patients who are referred by polyclinic doctors to the specialist departments at government hospitals are charged subsidised rates.

Shouldn't the same rule apply to those referred to the A&E by polyclinic doctors?

I have tried to ask the staff at the polyclinics and the A&E about this, but the only response I get is that "it is government policy".

Ng Kim Liang