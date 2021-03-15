Why no full study on maids who work 7 days a week

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang poses a number of questions in his well-considered column, "Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore" (March 7).

He asks whether any study has been done on domestic workers who work seven days a week, on their problems and why they agreed to it.

The answer is that no full study of this kind has been done because most workers in that situation are not allowed out freely and usually either don't have phones or have their phones taken away from them, so researchers are unable to speak with them.

When a Transient Workers Count Too team interviewed domestic workers about their days off in 2013 and 2014, great efforts and ingenuity were put into contacting workers who had no days off.

But only a limited number could be reached, and the majority were so frightened of their employers finding out about them talking to researchers that they would not answer questions, despite a guarantee of anonymity.

Researchers may be able to speak to workers who have escaped from abusive employers, or to others who have moved on to a new employer, but this is an unsatisfactory substitute for more structured, systematic research.

Mr Han also asks whether any insights have been gathered on the type of employers about whom domestic workers complain most. Reports on trials of people accused of maid abuse since 2000 indicate that the majority are female employers. They are probably the family members who normally supervise domestic workers.

This can be a stressful role, and is worsened by another element that is suggested by trial reports: In many cases, abusers' families are not well off financially, and would certainly benefit if they were to receive greater help from society.

Comments from workers who report past experience of abuse with previous employers tend to support these observations.

John Gee