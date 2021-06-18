Why is smoking allowed, especially during pandemic?

Many casinos around the world restrict smoking to designated smoking rooms, where smokers can get their fix without harming non-smokers.

It is especially shocking that as a pandemic rages, smokers are allowed to remove their masks freely to smoke on entire floors or at certain gaming areas at Singapore's casinos.

This practice makes a mockery of hiring hundreds of safe distancing ambassadors to ensure that patrons wear their masks properly and keep a safe distance from one another, among other things, while smokers are allowed to smoke freely.

My sympathy goes out to all staff working on the smoking floors of Singapore's casinos.

They should be heavily compensated for sacrificing their health for the sake of casinos pleasing one group of patrons.

Tan Siok Hian