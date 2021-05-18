Why halt outdoor activities at student care centres?

I am writing to inquire about the logic of the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) decision to suspend all outdoor activities for student care centres (SCCs) during this period of phase two (heightened alert).

I am a parent of a child who currently attends an SCC, and have been informed that guidelines from MSF indicate that all activities need to be conducted indoors. No outdoor activities are allowed. This seems counter-intuitive to me.

Shouldn't we be encouraging our children to be outdoors in a safe and controlled, socially distanced setting, instead of confining them to a room where the air circulation is not as superior?

SCCs that have room for their students to have safe outdoor time should not be prevented from holding such activities.

Outdoor activities need not always be strenuous or involve crowding - for example, gardening or simple individual exercises that students can do.

I hope the MSF will reconsider its guidelines to suspend outdoor activities.

Sue-Ann Tan