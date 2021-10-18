Why does it cost so much to retain number for second-hand car?

Many years ago, I bought a vehicle registration number and used it for my new car. I continued to use this number for all the new cars that I bought over the years. To transfer the vehicle registration number, I paid a fee of $100.

It was only recently that I decided to buy a second-hand car and was surprised to find out that I have to pay $1,300 to transfer the old registration number to the second-hand car.

When I queried the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it replied that LTA-assigned vehicle registration numbers are issued at no cost to owners.

However, if owners prefer to use their own numbers, they may do so at applicable fees that reflect this privilege of choice.

I feel the fee of $1,300 to use a registration number (regardless of whether the number was previously system-assigned, bid for or retained from another vehicle) for a used vehicle is too high.

I spoke with many car owners and dealers who said this is LTA policy and nothing can be done.

If we are using an old number, the process should be more straightforward as a new number need not be generated from the system.

In this age of technology, I cannot understand why LTA is charging this high fee to retain a car number.

Furthermore, car owners have already paid for the car number if they bid for it and I do not understand why there is a disparity between new and used cars.

I would appreciate it if LTA could look into this policy as it does not seem logical. I strongly believe this cost is not difficult to revise and many car owners will benefit.

Tan Kah Hong