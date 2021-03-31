Why do I need to submit request in person?

I recently changed my fibre broadband service provider to Singtel. As a result, my current home digital line's telephone number has to be ported over to Singtel.

The technician who set up my home fibre broadband system informed me that it would take three to five days for my home phone number to be ported over.

After nearly a week, with my number not ported over yet, I called Singtel.

It said I was misinformed by its technician, and that the only way to do the number porting was to submit a request physically at one of only four Singtel shops in Singapore.

Singtel should let its customers submit such requests online, without having to travel to these outlets just to make this request in person. It will be easier for its elderly customers too.

Dinesh Subramaniam