Why didn't SIA use a local bank?

I read with interest reports related to Singapore Airlines' first US dollar debt debut (SIA raises US$500 million in US dollar bond debut, Jan 15).

I am not from the financial industry but I noted that the airline had appointed Citigroup as sole global coordinator, along with BofA Securities and HSBC as joint bookrunners for the issue.

As the airline is a Singapore company, the move raises the question of why no Singapore banks were involved, especially when we have award-winning local banks like DBS Bank, which has been voted best bank in the world.

As a Singaporean who travelled frequently pre-Covid-19, I usually prefer to fly our national carrier, partly due to the high frequency of flights, but also to support our home-grown carrier in spite of the higher prices.

These are extraordinary times, and shouldn't Singapore companies support one another? Perhaps the commercial terms made it such that it was not possible for SIA to issue these bonds through a Singapore bank, but it would be good if SIA can shed some light on the nature of the decision.

Benjamin Puah Hong Beng