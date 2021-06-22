TraceTogether

Why didn't app identify contact with positive case?

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Last Friday, I, my wife and our domestic helper received messages from the Ministry of Health (MOH) notifying us that we had come in close contact with a Covid-19 case last Tuesday.

We had visited the National Heart Centre Singapore and returned home immediately after the appointment.

Last Saturday, we were put under stay-home notice.

What puzzles me is that both my wife and I have TraceTogether installed in our phones, yet both of our apps still show the message "no exposure alerts". How is it that MOH is aware of our being in close contact with a Covid-19 case when the TraceTogether app suggests otherwise?

Jeff Tan Hong Liak

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2021, with the headline 'Why didn't app identify contact with positive case?'. Subscribe
Topics: 