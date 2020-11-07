Forum: Why deny girls the chance to play football?

My son recently participated in a Primary 2 co-curricular activity (CCA) exposure programme organised by his school.

The week-long programme exposed pupils to the CCAs offered in school to help them choose one based on their interests.

Following the programme, my son was excited to discuss his CCA choices with me. But he felt sad for a classmate who had been informed by a teacher that she could not join the football CCA as it was intended only for boys.

I was deeply affected on learning of this matter. At the primary school level, is it really an issue if the girls train with the boys? It is not as if they are playing for any major league.

My two older boys attend football training sessions organised by the ActiveSG Football Academy where female participants train with the male participants. Play well, and they get high fives all around. Do poorly, and they all get chided by the coach. No one makes a big deal out of it.

Additionally, with more mixed-gender events in various sports approved for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, perhaps it is time for us to start rewriting the rules and challenge the status quo that we have grown so comfortable with in our schools.

If CCAs are meant to develop children holistically and to encourage them to discover their interests and talents, then how can we possibly say "no" to a nine-year-old girl who simply wants to play football?

Melissa Wee Shih Yin