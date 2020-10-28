Forum: Why allow smoking in some parks?

I refer to the recent discussions over smoking at home and the very real harm caused by second-hand smoke to neighbours.

While the Government may need more time to tackle this valid but understandably sensitive issue, the same cannot be said for smoking in public parks.

It is mind-boggling to try to understand why the Government has chosen to ban smoking in only some, but not all, public parks.

For instance, Pasir Ris Park is not smoke-free.

Public parks are intended for those who long for a breath of fresh air. Children and the elderly frequent the parks.

People exercise in the parks. Surely, toxic fumes from smokers do not fit in, not to mention fire risks from discarded cigarette butts.

Cheng Shoong Tat