Proposals could cover more ground on informal caregiving

I welcome the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development (25 action plans from the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, March 28) in our nation's pursuit of an inclusive society.

Unfortunately, the proposals related to caregiving leave much to be desired.

The $200 increase in the Home Caregiving Grant is not meaningful. To qualify for the grant, an individual must require help with at least three activities of daily living (ADLs).

First, a study of family caregivers of older Singaporeans by the Centre for Ageing Research and Education at Duke-NUS Medical School estimates the cost of informal caregiving for a care recipient who needs help with three or more ADLs at $53,244 annually, which works out to $4,437 per month.

Second, the grant's three-ADL criterion practically disqualifies caregivers of dementia patients because the behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (such as memory loss and wandering) do not have ambulatory and dexterity components, which ADLs emphasise.

Therefore, I do not think there is enough recognition of the financial, physical and emotional burdens carried by caregivers, especially those caring for dementia patients.

Also, instead of merely studying the possibility of strengthening financial support for those who prefer to keep loved ones at home rather than nursing homes, the Government should view nursing homes as a last resort and look into the costs and opportunity costs of informal caregiving.

This would be aligned with ageing-in-place ideals that Singapore and many other nations value.

Finally, instead of finding ways to support family caregivers, I urge the Government to find ways to compensate caregivers for what they are already doing so that caregivers can focus on providing the required quality of care for their loved ones. Compensating caregivers forms a state-caregiver partnership for a more inclusive society.

A national study on informal caregiving should be conducted to identify specific areas and caregiver segments that will benefit from the strategies outlined in the White Paper.

The study's findings would result in robust and well-calibrated caregiver policies.

Wayne Freeman Chong (Dr)