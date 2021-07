These two signposts, at a pedestrian path at a junction near Downtown East in Pasir Ris, seem contradictory.

"Dismount and push" means cycling is not allowed, but the other sign seems to indicate that it is.

Which of these two signs should cyclists follow?

Ong Kian Theng