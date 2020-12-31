Forum: When sheltered walkways don't keep out rain

The designs of sheltered walkways need a review, especially the raised sections over roads leading to the entrances of carparks and housing blocks (When public walkways, shelters fall short of expectations, Dec 28).

I recognise that they were built higher to cater to trucks and other tall vehicles such as buses and fire engines, in keeping with government guidelines.

I wonder, however, whether they may be too high and as a result provide inadequate shelter.

A look at the wet road surfaces beneath such high roofs after it rains will tell the story. Perhaps the raised roofs over such locations should be widened to ensure adequate pedestrian cover?

At my grandson's school in Bishan, the high roof extending from the side gate to the main building is of little help when it rains, and children get wet by the time they reach the building.

Ng Chor Chye