Wheelchair user had good time at Jewel

My helper and I took my father, who uses a wheelchair, to the Canopy Bridge and Hedge Maze at Jewel Changi Airport recently.

Both places are wheelchair-friendly and my father was able to enjoy himself despite his limited mobility.

The Canopy Park is the best attraction there, with plenty of flowers, festive decorations and seats, so that after much walking, we could sit down for a break to soak in the festive atmosphere and enjoy the air-conditioning.

The staff are polite and always ready to advise or help visitors. They also ensure visitors are masked at all times.

Places like Jewel Changi Airport are popular not only with children and adults, but also with seniors with limited mobility who can enjoy themselves too.

Lim Lih Mei