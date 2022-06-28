Russian actions in Ukraine have direct impact

Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev is technically correct in that global food prices have been steadily increasing for some time under the pressures of demand, climate change and other factors (Food prices already on upward trajectory for last 2 years, June 18).

But the ambassador omits how one specific instance of food insecurity was directly exacerbated by the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The deployment of Russian military assets, regardless of justification, had the effect of cutting off Ukrainian wheat exports.

The abrupt absence of the world's fifth largest exporter of the grain, combined with market anxieties over uncertain future supply, naturally drove up prices (Ukraine war sends wheat soaring 25% this week, worsening already high food prices, March 3).

Conversely, when Russia said it was willing to help ensure Ukrainian grain exports, this had a calming effect on prices (Wheat prices plummet after Russia says ready to allow Ukraine grain exports, June 1).

These episodes strongly suggest a causal link between Russian actions and global food prices.

It is puzzling that Mr Kudashev should portray his country, a great power, as a passive player at the mercy of the West, as opposed to a global leader actively participating in and shaping the market.

In any case, it is not productive to play the blame game as countless people around the world go hungry.

I welcome Russian contributions to international food security, an objective that would surely be aided by Moscow exercising greater restraint with regard to Ukraine.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi