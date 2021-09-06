What recourse do customers have with tardy delivery companies?

I recently had a parcel, which was being delivered by a courier, stolen from me.

I found out that someone had forged my signature and taken the item, but I had no way of finding out whether it was the person making the delivery who did it or if it was someone else.

A quick search of The Straits Times revealed that I am not the first victim of this sort of theft (8 months' jail for former delivery driver who pocketed cash, phones, Aug 20, 2020), and I doubt I will be the last.

My parcel has not been found and I have not been given any timeframe for when the situation will be resolved (although the company claims that investigations will take three days, a period which has long been exceeded).

From the manner in which my inquiries and phone calls have been handled by the courier company, I have completely lost hope that the company will make any effort to give me a satisfactory reply.

In fact, when I lodged a case via its online system, a reply was immediately given that it would not follow up through the online system because I had already made a call - a call that had not been given a case ID, which makes me suspect that it does not intend to resolve my case.

What rights and recourse do I have as a customer when the courier company loses my parcel? Why are customers at the mercy of these companies' internal policies, which allow them to take their own sweet time?

Aaron Hee Guan Ru