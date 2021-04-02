What protection is there for local author's book?

Recently, a friend of mine published a book and it was sold worldwide in hardcover and paperback editions, as well as in an e-book format.

However, a third-party platform managed to get hold of an older draft of the book, and offered this as an e-book for free after the original book had already been copyrighted and published.

My friend attempted to lodge a police report, but was told this is not within the police's purview, and was asked to contact the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos). Ipos replied that it cannot do anything and advised my friend to seek legal advice.

Singapore, from my understanding, takes copyright laws very seriously, and I am disappointed that Ipos could not do anything to protect a local author's copyrighted work.

I hope the relevant authorities can advise local authors on what can be done.

David Soh Poh Huat