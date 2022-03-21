What has happened to decency, empathy and humanity?

In Ukraine, an unnecessary human tragedy is unfolding, with thousands killed, millions displaced and many trapped in a living hell with no water, no electricity and fast-diminishing food supplies.

Yet, on the other side of the globe, many Singaporeans are cheering the aggressor on (Debate rages online over Singapore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, March 16).

What has happened to Singaporeans' sense of decency, empathy and humanity? It seems many are now unable to differentiate truths from untruths, objective facts from conspiracy theories, right from wrong.

Using principles of justice and fairness to decide whether something is right or wrong, whether harm has been caused to others, in particular those who are weak, innocent, in the minority, or voiceless, makes a lot of sense to me.

But I am frequently dismissed as naive and told in a condescending tone that in the real world, self-interest trumps everything else.

The world may operate in a cold, self-centred way. But is there no room for us to be better than that? What can be done to create more complete human beings - if not ones who can think critically and live responsibly, then at least ones with decency, compassion and a strong sense of humanity?

Should families sow the seeds of compassion in their children and practise it in their daily lives as a matter of course? Could schools emphasise care for one another more? Should the Government show more benevolence in its dealings with people?

These are surely questions worth pondering over as the baton of leadership in Singapore is passed to the fourth generation.