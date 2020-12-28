The other day, I came across an article that asked: "What does death mean?" (What is death? Lessons from a pandemic, Dec 21?).

And as I read through the article, I started to ponder: What does "being alive" mean? Does being alive mean being able to feel; to feel the rush of adrenaline pulsating through my body as I sit on a roller coaster, the fear as I face a major turning point in life, the emptiness as I lose a loved one and the compassion towards an injured animal?

Or does being alive perhaps mean achieving, accomplishing, earning, getting?

Is living, breathing, being and existing really based on whether my heart is pounding?

Some believe that "being alive" means to achieve as much as they can and strive for their best.

Others believe that "being alive" means to love, to show kindness and to truly live for others.

As of now, I feel that "being alive" means feeling, influencing, loving, learning and, most importantly, being. But as I age, I'm sure that my thoughts will change. After all, learning is a part of "being alive".

Avlynn Low Ying Xuan, 13

Secondary 1 student