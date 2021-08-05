Well done, Singapore sailors

Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low did extremely well in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 49er FX event (Sailors closer to medal, Aug 4).

Singapore is very proud of them.

Finishing 10th out of 21 boats overall is a great feat in an Olympic competition, given how small a nation Singapore is.

The duo were up against bigger nations and other formidable sailors. They displayed strong fighting spirit and were undaunted to be competing against much stronger teams.

Well done, and keep going.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak