Understand mental struggles that athletes face

Terry Tay, 28, is a national gymnast who has had his fair share of struggles. When he started to represent Singapore 15 years ago, being interviewed by local media, he experienced tremendous pressure.

Such pressure was compounded when he had to undergo surgery for his wrist and shoulder in 2017, and was unable to practise a passion that has become part of his identity.

Through support from coaches, family and friends, Tay was able to push through.

The gruelling process taught him the importance of mental well-being.

He is one of many I have talked to in my initiative, Project Convalescence, in which I seek to address the many mental health issues from sports injuries by sharing stories from athletes who have experienced them.

Having injured myself before while practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, I decided to create this project at the start of this year to contribute to the athletic community.

Often, we expect athletes to achieve miracles and triumph over any adversity. But they are human too.

We need to understand the mental struggles athletes often face, especially when external factors not within their control - such as injuries - affect their training.

To echo President Halimah Yacob's great respect for tennis player Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open last year (In supporting Naomi Osaka, President Halimah highlights the importance of mental health, June 6, 2021), a bit of inclusivity goes a long way to improve the landscape of sports and mental health in Singapore.

Liu Jiaxin, 18

Full-time national serviceman

