Go beyond lighting up buildings to drive conservation message home

Lighting up 56 buildings and landmarks to mark World Water Day is, to me, akin to celebrating World Tree Day by building 56 bonfires (Record 56 buildings, landmarks to be lit for World Water Day, March 18).

Using energy to light up those buildings seems to contradict the messages of conservation and sustainability, especially that of the SG Green Plan, which targets a reduction of energy consumption, among other things.

The message of appreciation and protection of water resources would be more meaningful, heartfelt and ingrained if it is brought down to every individual.

Perhaps World Water Day, which falls on March 22, could be designated a holiday, during which everyone goes to the rivers and coasts to help clean up the waterways or take part in art, photography or essay competitions on water conservation.

Instead of lighting up their buildings, the institutions could donate money to improve the water resources here.

Everyone could be encouraged to wear blue on that day so there will be a moving, living sea of blue over the whole of Singapore as we all light up for water.

Jackson Winfred Yap Quee Lan (Dr)