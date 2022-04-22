Test flushing with seawater in new coastal estates

Singapore opened its fifth desalination plant as part of efforts to boost the nation's water security (S'pore's fifth desalination plant opens on Jurong Island, April 17).

However, due to the energy required, producing potable water from seawater is both expensive and environmentally unfriendly.

Singapore, surrounded by abundant seawater, could consider using seawater instead of treated water for flushing toilets. Cities like Hong Kong do this.

While it could be too impractical to lay a second piping system in developed towns here to transport seawater, the Government could consider it when designing new coastal developments like the Greater Southern Waterfront.

If it is tested and deemed successful, it could be deployed on a larger scale in the future.

Yeo Chee Kean